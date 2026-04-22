CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift coming soon

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Dwij Bhandut

    2,917 Views
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift coming soon
    • 20mm longer than the existing iteration
    • Wireless connectivity as standard

    Hyundai Motor India will bring the updated Ioniq 5 soon, and it packs in much-needed upgrades. A wrapped unit of the facelift has also been spied testing on our roads previously.

    Externally, the new Ioniq 5 only gets minor design changes. The front end is slightly tweaked, alloys are new with a dual-tone finish, and the rear end has a tweaked bumper with two integrated fog lights. The interior is the same story. A logoless steering wheel continues, but the flat bottom is more enhanced. It continues with the same dual 12.3-inch cluster - one for the infotainment, and the other for the instrument cluster. However, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will not be adapter-activated, but these functionalities will be built in the infotainment screen.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Mechanically, the Ioniq 5 will receive much-needed upgrades. The existing iteration has a 72.6kWh battery pack paired with a 214bhp/350Nm RWD motor. The facelift will house a larger 84kWh battery pack paired with a 321bhp/605Nm motor (AWD layout), which is the exact same setup as the Kia EV6 GT. DC fast charging rates stand at 350kW, juicing up the battery from 30-80 per cent in 18 minutes. While the existing Ioniq 5 spans 4,635mm long, the new one will span 4,655mm, which is a 20mm increment. It is still 40mm lesser than the Kia EV6, which spans 4,695mm.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    Feature-wise, the Ioniq 5 facelift will get 20-inch tyres that house new dual-tone alloys, all four disc brakes, wireless connectivity, paddle shifters for regen adjestment, five-link rear suspension, V2V reverse charging, powered tailgate, electric lumbar support, and an HUD.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Image
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Rs. 55.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Stellantis-owned Leapmotor patents B10 SUV in India
     Next 
    500km Range for this New Compact EV: Here’s Why India Won’t Get It Anytime Soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense
    youtube-icon
    Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense
    By CarWale Team30 May 2019
    753427 Views
    2699 Likes
    Hyundai Venue 2025 Review | What’s New & Is It Worth the Upgrade?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Venue 2025 Review | What’s New & Is It Worth the Upgrade?
    By CarWale Team13 Nov 2025
    47439 Views
    156 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Rs. 55.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Apr
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
    Rs. 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Apr
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 8.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Apr
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 24.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Apr
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    14th Apr
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 89.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 5.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Rs. 16.00 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW M440i
    BMW M440i

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Superb
    Skoda New Superb

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Rs. 55.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Apr
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 58.94 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 64.51 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 58.97 Lakh
    PuneRs. 58.94 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 58.93 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 59.46 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 58.95 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 58.93 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 58.87 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense
    youtube-icon
    Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense
    By CarWale Team30 May 2019
    753427 Views
    2699 Likes
    Hyundai Venue 2025 Review | What’s New & Is It Worth the Upgrade?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Venue 2025 Review | What’s New & Is It Worth the Upgrade?
    By CarWale Team13 Nov 2025
    47439 Views
    156 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift coming soon