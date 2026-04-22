Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift coming soon

20mm longer than the existing iteration

Wireless connectivity as standard

Hyundai Motor India will bring the updated Ioniq 5 soon, and it packs in much-needed upgrades. A wrapped unit of the facelift has also been spied testing on our roads previously.

Externally, the new Ioniq 5 only gets minor design changes. The front end is slightly tweaked, alloys are new with a dual-tone finish, and the rear end has a tweaked bumper with two integrated fog lights. The interior is the same story. A logoless steering wheel continues, but the flat bottom is more enhanced. It continues with the same dual 12.3-inch cluster - one for the infotainment, and the other for the instrument cluster. However, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will not be adapter-activated, but these functionalities will be built in the infotainment screen.

Mechanically, the Ioniq 5 will receive much-needed upgrades. The existing iteration has a 72.6kWh battery pack paired with a 214bhp/350Nm RWD motor. The facelift will house a larger 84kWh battery pack paired with a 321bhp/605Nm motor (AWD layout), which is the exact same setup as the Kia EV6 GT. DC fast charging rates stand at 350kW, juicing up the battery from 30-80 per cent in 18 minutes. While the existing Ioniq 5 spans 4,635mm long, the new one will span 4,655mm, which is a 20mm increment. It is still 40mm lesser than the Kia EV6, which spans 4,695mm.

Feature-wise, the Ioniq 5 facelift will get 20-inch tyres that house new dual-tone alloys, all four disc brakes, wireless connectivity, paddle shifters for regen adjestment, five-link rear suspension, V2V reverse charging, powered tailgate, electric lumbar support, and an HUD.