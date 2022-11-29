Hyundai Ioniq 5 bookings to open in India on 20 December

- The Ioniq 5 is expected to be launched early next year

- Test mules have already been spotted in India

Hyundai India has confirmed that it will commence bookings of the Ioniq 5 EV on 20 December. Prices of the model, which has already been spied testing on public roads across the country, are likely to be announced early next year.

Underpinned by the E-GMP architecture that also forms the base for the Kia EV6, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will boast features such as a panoramic sunroof, 20-inch ‘parametric pixel design’ alloy wheels, a range of 412km on a single charge, and eco-friendly materials for the interior.

In the design department, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will feature LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, flush-fitting door handles, a set of pixelated-design LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, as well as faux front and rear skid plates.

The interiors of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 could come equipped with a large console on the dashboard with one screen each for the instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, a floating centre console, a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, and an engine start-stop button.

Globally, propelling the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 are 58kWh and 72.6kWh battery packs with RWD and AWD versions, respectively. We expect both these variants to be offered in the Indian market, similar to the EV6. Unlike the latter, which is a CBU offering, the Ioniq 5 will be locally assembled, giving it the benefit of a lower price tag when compared to its distant sibling.