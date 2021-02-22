Hyundai introduces ‘Shield of Trust’ maintenance program

CarWale
    Jay Shah

    1,187 Views
    - Maintenance program valid for a period of five years

    - Valid across all dealerships in the country

    Hyundai has announced a car maintenance program called ‘Shield of Trust’ for its patrons. The nationwide plan aims at lowering the maintenance cost during the ownership period of the vehicle. Customers can opt for the package during their new car purchase or at any time before availing of the first free service. 

    This maintenance service covers the replacement of 14 wear and tear parts such as brakes, clutch, wipers, bulbs, hoses belts, and more, across nine models in the brand’s portfolio, for a period of five years. Hyundai vehicle owners can utilise the service at all Hyundai dealerships across the country. 

    Other service facilities offered by the car maker include online service booking, vehicle status update, pick and drop from home/office, and an option to pay digitally. Presently, Hyundai has a strong service network of 1,298 workshops in India. 

    Commenting on this unique customer-centric initiative, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), said, “Hyundai is a customer-centric organisation focused on offering the best ownership experience.We have launched Hyundai Shield of Trust to provide uninterrupted and long term peace of mind to our customers thereby making them our Lifetime Partners.” 

