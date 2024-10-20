Hyundai Inster Cross EV revealed

City-friendly EV with SUV styling

Production to start later this year

Hyundai has announced the launch of the Inster Cross, a new variant of the Inster EV which is basically an urban-friendly electric vehicle. This new crossover variant will be available soon in select markets. The biggest highlight, of course, is the SUV-like styling which has been incorporated into the Inster’s compact dimensions.

The Inster Cross will come with wide, rectangular front and rear bumpers as well as embossed black claddings. The front and rear skid plates along with 17-inch alloy wheels offer better protection when driving over rough roads compared to the regular Inster. The Inster Cross will be offered in a new shade of green which will be exclusive to this crossover variant.

Inside, the Inster Cross will come with a new colour and trim combination: grey cloth with lime-yellow accents. The trim will be complemented by lime-yellow accents on the dashboard. Same as the base model, the Inster Cross will come standard with a range of features more common in cars in higher segments. On top of offering up to 359km of all-electric range, the model can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes. Hyundai is offering an ADAS package, including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and avoidance assist. The production of the Inster Cross is set to begin later this year at Hyundai’s manufacturing plant in Korea.