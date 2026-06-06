Hyundai India to Utilise TN Facility for Production of Sub-4m EV

Two battery packs confirmed

Heavily localised EV

Heavily camouflaged units of the upcoming Hyundai sub-4m EV have been spotted on Indian roads. This dates back to the carmaker’s October 2025 Investor Day presentation, wherein it committed to a localised, India-centric, mass-market EV. In a recent development, this EV has been confirmed for rolling off production lines from its Tamil Nadu facility.

From what we know so far, the new Hyundai compact SUV will get two battery pack options. We expect it to be a sister car to the Kia Syros EV, which means we are looking at what the international-spec Hyundai Inster EV gets - 42kWh, 95bhp/147Nm and 49kWh, 113bhp/147Nm battery + motor combinations, although we cannot confirm the same just yet.

Level 2 ADAS is also confirmed to be part of the package, and this gives away that the top-spec version of the sub-four-metre EV will exceed Rs. 15 lakh in its ex-showroom price. Hyundai has also stated that with this EV, it aims to localise it up to 90 per cent over the next five to six years.