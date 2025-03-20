Hyundai India to Hike Car Prices up to 3 Per Cent

Joins the likes of Maruti, Kia, and Tata Motors

Quantum of the hike will vary, based on the model and variant

The price hike season is just around the corner once again, and the latest entrant to this list is Hyundai Motor India. The automaker has announced an effective hike of up to three per cent.

Effective from 1 April, 2025, Hyundai has said that the upward revision in prices is due to rising input costs, increased commodity prices, and higher operational expenses, amongst other reasons. Additionally, the quantum of the hike will vary, based on the variants and models, details of which we will bring to you early next month.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we strive to absorb rising costs to the extent possible, ensuring minimal impact on our customers. However, with the sustained increase in operational expenses, it has now become imperative to pass on a part of this cost escalation through a minor price adjustment. The price increase will be effective in April 2025. We remain committed to making consistent internal efforts to minimise any future impact on our valued customers.”

While most brands such as Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki will be rolling out their third upward price revision next month, it will be a second change from the Creta manufacturer. Other OEMs are also expected to follow suit in the coming days.