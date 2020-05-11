Hyundai India resumes production; rolls out 200 cars on first day

- Hyundai India restarted production on 8 May

- The company also resumed operations at numerous showrooms and workshops

Hyundai Motor India has rolled out 200 cars on the first day of production after the company resumed work at its plant at Sriperumbudur, Chennai. The company commenced production operations on 8 May.

Earlier this week, Hyundai India resumed operations at more than 250 showrooms and workshops, details of which are available here. The company has also rolled out numerous initiatives to fight COVID-19 such as issuing sanitisation and hygiene guidelines for dealerships and extending support to the government.

Product wise, the company launched the Verna facelift in India. Hyundai will also launch the new-gen i20 later this year. The brand is offering an array of discounts across the model range, details of which are can be read here.