Hyundai India regains the second bestseller rank in January 2023

- Hyundai outsold Tata Motors by 2,116 units in January 2023

- Creta, Venue, Tucson, Alcazar, and Kona Electric contribute to 55 per cent of total Hyundai sales

Back in December 2022, Tata Motors outsold Hyundai by 1,214 units to secure the second rank in terms of car sales in India. This time around, Hyundai India has reclaimed its lost position and secured the second rank in January 2023. The South Korean automaker, Hyundai posted a growth of 14 per cent with 50,106 unit sales as against 44,022 unit sales in January 2022. The company claims that Creta, Venue, Tucson, Alcazar, and Kona Electric have registered cumulative sales of 27,532 units, thereby contributing to 55 per cent of the total sales.

Tata Motors has moved down to the third rank with 47,990 unit sales last month as against 40,780 unit sales in January 2022, thereby registering a growth of 18 per cent. Both the ICE and electric model range have been significant contributors to Tata's sales. The upcoming CNG and EV range will further boost sales for the automaker in India.

The wide product range offered by both Hyundai and Tata Motors is popular among car buyers in the country and the competition is expected to intensify in the coming months.

Data Source - AP