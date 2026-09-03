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    Hyundai India posts Highest-Ever August Domestic Sales at 54,396 Units

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    Jay Shah
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    Hyundai India posts Highest-Ever August Domestic Sales at 54,396 Units
    • Domestic sales grew 23.6 per cent Year-on-Year
    • Upcoming product pipeline includes a new SUV, next-generation Creta and more

    Hyundai India closed August with its highest-ever domestic sales for the month, dispatching 54,396 units, registering a growth of 23.6 per cent over the same period last year. Combined with exports, total sales for the month stood at 65,796 units, up 8.8 percent year-on-year. The company has also sustained strong momentum through the first five months of FY2027, with domestic sales between April and August up 12.6 percent compared to the year-ago period.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    Looked at month-on-month, August's 54,396 units coming in just marginally ahead of July's 54,210 units, itself a record for that month. Total sales, however, saw a sharper sequential dip, falling from July's all-time high of 75,360 units to 65,796 units in August, a drop driven almost entirely by exports, which fell from 21,150 units in July to 11,400 units in August. Hyundai attributed the export slowdown to logistical disruptions tied to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the wider geopolitical environment during the month, while noting that domestic demand for its product range remained resilient through the period.

    Exterior Right Side View

    Looking ahead, Hyundai has laid out a fairly packed product roadmap for the Indian market. A new SUV is expected to be launched by the end of October this year, ahead of the festive season. Beyond that, the automaker has lined up a bigger set of 2027 launches, including a next-generation Creta, a new-generation Grand i10 Nios, and a new compact electric SUV, based on the Kia Syros EV.

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