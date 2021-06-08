Hyundai India donates medical equipment to Delhi Government

- 40 high flow nasal oxygen machines donated

- More medical equipment to be donated to the affected states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, New Delhi, Maharashtra, and Haryana

Hyundai Motor India Foundation has handed over several medical equipment to the Delhi Government. This consisted of 40 high flow nasal oxygen machines, 40 BiPaP machines, and 10 ventilators.

These equipment were procured and distributed under the brand’s ‘Hyundai Cares 3.0’ initiative to provide immediate relief across several states and cities affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Going further, the company will obtain and dispatch more medical consumables to hospitals in the states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, New Delhi, and Haryana.

Besides these CSR activities, Hyundai has also rolled out Covid-19 support initiatives for its employees that include vaccination drive, insurance cover, and special paid leave benefit, more details of which can be read here.

Last month, the Hyundai Creta outsold the Maruti Suzuki Swift to become the highest-selling car. The Hyundai Verna also took the top spot in the executive sedan segment defeating the Honda City and the Skoda Rapid. For our complete sales analysis of May 2021, click here.