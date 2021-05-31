Hyundai India creates relief task force to support Yaas cyclone-hit customers

‐ Hyundai will undertake service relief in the states of Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand

‐ The company will offer free-of-cost RSA for cyclone-affected vehicles

Hyundai Motor India has formed a relief task force to support its customers affected due to Cyclone Yaas in Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. The carmaker is extending emergency roadside service to support the customers, while also offering a 50 per cent discount on the depreciation amount of insurance claims for flood-affected vehicles.

Earlier this month, Hyundai announced an extension of warranty, extended warranty, and free service by two months for all customers unable to avail of services due to lockdown conditions, details of which are available here.

Commenting on the initiative, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing, and Service) said, “Taking inspiration from our global vision, ‘Progress for Humanity’, we are committed to making efforts for the betterment of societies and communities. Further, as a responsible and caring brand, we take responsibility towards our customers’ vehicle ownership journey by aiming to provide the best of service assistance at all times. Cyclone Yaas has once again tested the resilience of fellow Indian citizens. Our relief teams will make efforts to ensure uninterrupted mobility for customers affected by this cyclone in Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand thereby offering them ‘Peace of Mind’ during this difficult period.”