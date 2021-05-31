CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai India creates relief task force to support Yaas cyclone-hit customers

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    419 Views
    Hyundai India creates relief task force to support Yaas cyclone-hit customers

    Hyundai will undertake service relief in the states of Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand

    ‐ The company will offer free-of-cost RSA for cyclone-affected vehicles     

    Hyundai Motor India has formed a relief task force to support its customers affected due to Cyclone Yaas in Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. The carmaker is extending emergency roadside service to support the customers, while also offering a 50 per cent discount on the depreciation amount of insurance claims for flood-affected vehicles.

    Earlier this month, Hyundai announced an extension of warranty, extended warranty, and free service by two months for all customers unable to avail of services due to lockdown conditions, details of which are available here.

    Commenting on the initiative, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing, and Service) said, “Taking inspiration from our global vision, ‘Progress for Humanity’, we are committed to making efforts for the betterment of societies and communities. Further, as a responsible and caring brand, we take responsibility towards our customers’ vehicle ownership journey by aiming to provide the best of service assistance at all times. Cyclone Yaas has once again tested the resilience of fellow Indian citizens. Our relief teams will make efforts to ensure uninterrupted mobility for customers affected by this cyclone in Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand thereby offering them ‘Peace of Mind’ during this difficult period.”

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 35 4MATIC - Why should you buy it?
     Next 
    Maserati Grecale teased as next SUV after Levante

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.18 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 57.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - June 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.64 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.08 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.28 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.72 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.92 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.24 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.49 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.01 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.99 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai India creates relief task force to support Yaas cyclone-hit customers