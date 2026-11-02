Hyundai Increases Prices of The i20 by Rs. 5,000

Applicable to select variants

Prices start at Rs. 6 lakh

Hyundai India has revised the prices of its models yet again. This round includes an upward revision for multiple models, and in this article, let us take a closer look at the brand’s Baleno and Altroz rival, the i20.

As per our sources, the i20 has become dearer by Rs. 5,000. The carmaker has not revised the prices for two entry-level offerings, namely the Era petrol MT and the Magna Executive petrol MT. All other variants of the premium hatchback have become dearer by a uniform amount of Rs. 5,000.

The i20 is now priced between Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 10-.68 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Hyundai is likely to feel the heat, not just due to the price hike alone, but also due to the fact that its two rivals, the Maruti Baleno and the Toyota Glanza, have recently got their respective mid-life updates, bringing along segment-first features.

While it remains to be seen how the Hyundai i20 fares given these recent changes, what we are also looking forward to is the brand’s showcase at the 2027 Bharat Mobility Expo. The automaker's new electric SUV, positioned below the Creta Electric, likely to be called the Ioniq P, is slated to arrive as early as Q4 2027. This is expected to be followed by the Neira MPV. The model, essentially a badge-engineered version of the Kia Carens Clavis, could make its India debut at the expo early next year.