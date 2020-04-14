Hyundai i30 spied testing in India

- Hyundai i30 spotted testing by ARAI

- The test-mule was powered by a 1.6-litre diesel engine

The Hyundai i30 has been spotted during a public road test once again. Last spotted testing in India back in 2018, the new spy images of the i30 shared on the web reveal that the model is undergoing testing by ARAI.

Apart from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) sticker, the model also features the 1.6D hinting that the model is powered by the 1.6-litre, four cylinder diesel unit from the Hyundai family. The ARAI sticker reveals that the model is likely to be undergoing homologation, which suggests that the model could be launched in India, although there is no confirmation from Hyundai on the same.

The 1.6-litre diesel engine from Hyundai is available in two states of tune including 114bhp and 134bhp. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. In Europe, the model is offered with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.4-litre naturally aspirated motor.

