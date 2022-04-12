CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai i20 scores three stars in GNCAP crash test

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    334 Views
    Hyundai i20 scores three stars in GNCAP crash test

    - New Hyundai i20 gets three stars for both adult and child occupant protection

    - Global NCAP completes milestone of testing 50 cars from the Indian market 

    The new-gen Hyundai i20 has undergone the stringent Global NCAP crash test and emerged with a score of a three-star rating. The test variant of the i20 was equipped with dual front airbags, ISOFIX anchorage points, front seatbelt pretensioners, ABS, and seat belt reminder. 

    In the frontal offset barrier test conducted by GNCAP at 64kmph, the protection to the driver’s head was adequate while that to the passenger’s head was good. While the neck of both the occupants showed good protection, the driver’s chest reported weak protection. The overall structure was rated as unstable and was not capable of withstanding further loadings. The Hyundai i20 scored 8.84 points in adult safety out of a total of 17 points. 

    In terms of child occupant protection, the Hyundai i20 recorded 36.89 points out of 49 points, thus resulting in a three-star rating. The three-year-old child’s neck showed poor protection while protection to the chest was rated good. Meanwhile, the 1.5-year-old child seat used ISOFIX anchorages and offered good protection to the head and chest. 

    The Global NCAP has also tested the Hyundai Creta and Toyota Urban Cruiser which have scored three stars and four stars, respectively. 

    Hyundai i20 Image
    Hyundai i20
    ₹ 6.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New-gen Hyundai Creta scores four stars in Global NCAP crash test
     Next 
    Land Rover Defender 130 spied on Nurburgring

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai i20 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6472 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai i20 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.16 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.46 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.95 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.22 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.27 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.90 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.14 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.73 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.75 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6472 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai i20 scores three stars in GNCAP crash test