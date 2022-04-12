Hyundai i20 scores three stars in GNCAP crash test

- New Hyundai i20 gets three stars for both adult and child occupant protection

- Global NCAP completes milestone of testing 50 cars from the Indian market

The new-gen Hyundai i20 has undergone the stringent Global NCAP crash test and emerged with a score of a three-star rating. The test variant of the i20 was equipped with dual front airbags, ISOFIX anchorage points, front seatbelt pretensioners, ABS, and seat belt reminder.

In the frontal offset barrier test conducted by GNCAP at 64kmph, the protection to the driver’s head was adequate while that to the passenger’s head was good. While the neck of both the occupants showed good protection, the driver’s chest reported weak protection. The overall structure was rated as unstable and was not capable of withstanding further loadings. The Hyundai i20 scored 8.84 points in adult safety out of a total of 17 points.

In terms of child occupant protection, the Hyundai i20 recorded 36.89 points out of 49 points, thus resulting in a three-star rating. The three-year-old child’s neck showed poor protection while protection to the chest was rated good. Meanwhile, the 1.5-year-old child seat used ISOFIX anchorages and offered good protection to the head and chest.

The Global NCAP has also tested the Hyundai Creta and Toyota Urban Cruiser which have scored three stars and four stars, respectively.