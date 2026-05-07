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    Hyundai i20 N Line Select Variants Discontinued in India

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    Jay Shah

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    Hyundai i20 N Line Select Variants Discontinued in India
    • DCT gearbox now limited to top-spec N8 variant
    • Prices continue to range from Rs. 9.22 lakh to Rs. 11.67 lakh, ex-showroom

    Hyundai Motor India has revised the i20 N Line lineup by discontinuing select variants of the sporty hatchback.

    The carmaker has discontinued the N6 DCT variant, which means the dual-clutch automatic gearbox is now available only with the top-spec N8 trim. Additionally, the N6 variant no longer gets dual-tone exterior colour options.

    Exterior Right Side View

    The N8 trim, meanwhile, continues to be offered with both six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT gearbox options, along with dual-tone paint schemes.

    The i20 N Line was first introduced in India in September 2021 with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. At launch, the hatchback was offered with iMT and dual clutch automatic transmission options across two variants. In October 2023, Hyundai replaced the iMT gearbox with a conventional six-speed manual transmission as part of the facelift update. The revised model also received cosmetic and feature updates during that transition.

    Hyundai i20 N Line Dashboard

    The i20 N Line continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. It remains visually differentiated from the standard i20 with a sportier exterior and interior package.

    Feature highlights include a roof spoiler, red brake callipers, dual exhaust tips, an all-black cabin theme, and multiple ‘N Line’ badges across the exterior and interior. Prices for the hatchback currently range from Rs. 9.22 lakh to Rs. 11.67 lakh, ex-showroom.

    Hyundai i20 N Line Left Rear Three Quarter

    The i20 N Line currently rivals turbo petrol versions of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx in the market. The Tata Altroz Racer, which was another direct rival in the segment, was discontinued in May 2025.

    Hyundai i20 N Line Image
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