Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition leaked

-Based on the Magna Trim

-Available with both petrol and diesel engine options

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS will be getting a special version called the Corporate Edition with details of the car leaking out ahead of a possible launch during the festival season. It’s based on the Magna trim of the B-segment hatchback and will be offered with both petrol and diesel power.

Highlights of this special edition include the 15-inch gunmetal styled alloy wheels, an infotainment system with a 6.8-inch touchscreen display, electrically folding ORVMs, an air purifier, and even a corporate edition emblem. This is in addition to the features already available for the Magna variant.

It will be offered for both petrol and diesel power which in the case of the Grand i10 NIOS are the 1.2-litre units mated to a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual transmission. There’s no indication of prices but we expect an increase of Rs 20,000-40,000 over the price of the standard models.

The Grand i10 NIOS is a rival for the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Mahindra KUV100NXT, and the Tata Tigor.

Source:RL