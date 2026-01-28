CarWale
    Hyundai Exter Facelift Spied: Space Enhancement?

    Dwij Bhandut

    Hyundai Exter Facelift Spied: Space Enhancement?
    • Minor exterior updates
    • New transmission probable

    A wrapped Hyundai Exter has been recently spotted doing test runs on Indian roads. The facelift, set to launch in the near future, is expected to receive feature upgrades alongside cosmetic enhancements, and the updated iteration is also likely to have a better sense of space.

    Externally, we can only see changed alloys for now. Given that the front and rear ends are wrapped, we expect a changed grille, new tail lights, and a redesigned rear spoiler. However, substantial interior upgrades are expected, the likes of which include a dual-pane sunroof, larger infotainment, driver armrest, and split-folding rear seats.

    Mechanically, facelifts mirror their existing iterations. This means the new Exter will get the same 1.2L 82bhp/114Nm (petrol, MT/AMT) and 68bhp/95.2Nm (CNG, 5MT) configurations. The sub-compact SUV may also get a new CNG + AMT combination to make it keep pace in its segment.

    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 5.74 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Exter Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.79 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 6.95 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.39 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.79 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.99 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.62 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.90 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.71 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.58 Lakh

