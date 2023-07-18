CarWale
    Hyundai Exter Driven: Interior Photo Gallery

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Hyundai Exter Driven: Interior Photo Gallery

    The all-new Hyundai Exter is the Korean carmaker’s direct rival to the Tata Punch in the newly instated micro-SUV segment. It has been launched in India and its deliveries have already commenced. We also drove the Exter in the Pink City in the AMT guise. After the exterior, let us take a look at the cabin of the Exter and what it has to offer.  

    Practicality and Space 

    Dashboard

    Since the Exter is based on the Grand i10 Nios, the entire cabin has been scrounged from the hatchback. The only difference is that the Nios has a dual-tone, black-and-white cabin, whereas the Exter sports an all-black layout.  

    Hyundai Exter Dashboard

    Depending on the exterior paint scheme, the Exter cabin has the same colour highlight on the circular AC vents on the extreme ends of the dashboard as well as on the circular AC knobs. Over the Nios, the Exter offers an all-digital driver’s display, which is offered in the Verna and the Venue as well.  

    Hyundai Exter Instrument Cluster

    This digital driver’s display has three colour themes usually associated with drive modes. Since there are no drive modes here, you can individually select one of the three available colours for the MID.  

    Comfort and Visibility 

    Front Row Seats

    The all-black cabin is spacious, and there’s no complaining about the fit and finish either. The seats offer a tall and upright seating position. And although there’s less bolstering and no adjustable headrest, it has good support in all the right places.   

    Second Row Seats

    There’s no driver’s armrest here, which is sorely missed but you don't rub shoulders with your passenger upfront. Getting in the second row is nice and easy as well thanks to the right seat height. The second row also gets a prominently scooped-off roof, so even taller passengers won’t have an issue with the headroom.  

    Bootspace

    The under-thigh support in the second row is fantastic and there’s loads of legroom as well. Then, the large windows make for an airy cabin but seating three passengers here can be a tight affair. Lastly, the back seat doesn't get a split function but the boot space of 391 litres is deep and fairly usable. We could easily fit three cabin-sized bags with some room to spare. 

    Features and Equipment 

    Infotainment System

    The Exter is available in EX, EX(O), S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect trims. And the feature list on offer is a long one. More importantly, the Exter has many segment-first features, which include six airbags as standard, footwell lighting, voice commands, a dual-camera dashcam, wireless charger, rear AC vents, and paddle shifters. It also gets a digital instrument cluster with 12 languages support, onboard navigation, ambient sounds, home-to-car connectivity, and a three-point seatbelt for all seats. 

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

