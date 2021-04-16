Hyundai exports 1,04,342 Made-in-India vehicles in FY2020-21

- Over three million cars sent to global markets until January 2020

- Hyundai exports vehicles to 88 countries from India

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that it exported 1,04,342 vehicles from India to global markets in FY2020-21. Last year in January 2020, the company also surpassed the three million vehicle export milestone.

Earlier this year, Hyundai also commenced the export of vehicles to Nepal through railways from the Walajabad Railway Hub near the Irungattukottai-based production facility outside Chennai. The brand also stated that over 14 per cent of export is conducted by the rail route instead of the road. Presently, the carmaker exports Made-in-India cars to 88 countries across four continents.

Commenting on the remarkable achievement, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Despite numerous challenges emerging out of the global pandemic, uncertainty in various markets, restriction on imports and disruption in supply-chain, HMIL has continued to drive operational excellence to ensure customer satisfaction. An export of 1,04,342 units in FY 20-21 stands testament to our indomitable spirit. It is a moment of great pride for Hyundai as we step forward in the journey of making world class quality cars from India. Our Smart Manufacturing Processes have led us to maintain our leadership position in passenger vehicle exports and strengthened our commitment to Make-in-India for the World.”