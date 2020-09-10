Hyundai Elantra attracts benefits of up to Rs 60,000

- Offer valid till 30 September, 2020

- Available in both BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options

Hyundai introduced Elantra facelift in India in October 2019. Back then, the vehicle was introduced only with a BS6 petrol engine, while a BS6 diesel engine option was introduced in India in June 2020. This time around, in an effort to boost sales for the Elantra, Hyundai has announced benefits of up to Rs 60,000 on the petrol variant, while the diesel variant attracts benefits of up to Rs 30,000. These benefits are valid till 30 September, 2020.

On the outside, the facelifted Hyundai Elantra features LED headlamps with DRLs, a signature cascading grille, new front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, redesigned wraparound LED tail lights, and triangular-shaped fog lamps. As for the interior, the vehicle gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, sunroof, cruise control, wireless charging, front ventilated seats, a 4.2-inch MID with colour display, a cooled glove box, 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, and BlueLink connectivity.

Under the hood, the petrol variant gets a 2.0-litre engine that generates 152bhp and 192Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre U2 CRDi engine produces 112bhp and 250Nm of torque. Both the engines can be had with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic gearbox option.