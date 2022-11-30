Hyundai Creta spied; CNG-powered model under testing?

- Creta facelift is already in the works

- Likely be based on a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine

The Hyundai Creta, undoubtedly one of the most popular SUVs in its segment, is slated to receive a facelift in 2023. Creta has recently been spotted on our local roads with testing equipment attached to its rear and an ‘On test by ARAI’ sticker on the rear windshield.

According to the latest sighting, it could be a lower-spec CNG-fitted Creta variant. This isn't the first time Hyundai has been spotted testing CNG compatibility with its vehicles; previously, the Hyundai Alcazar and Venue were spotted testing with CNG equipment. However, there are currently no updates on these vehicles.

Kia, Hyundai's sister company, was also seen testing Carens with CNG. The leaked spy shot of the Carens CNG variant revealed that it was powered by a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. Thus, we can expect that if the Creta CNG is released, it will most likely be powered by a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine rather than a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine.

Mechanically, Creta's 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine produces 138bhp and 242Nm of torque. This engine, however, is only paired with a seven-speed DCT unit. And we anticipate it to be replaced by a six-speed manual transmission to keep the CNG-powered Creta's price low.

Hyundai is known for having all genres of options available in its portfolio, such as petrol, diesel, EV, and CNG. And, with buyers increasingly looking for CNG-powered SUVs, the Creta could be a good buy. Notably, Hyundai Creta also has the longest wait time in its segment.

The competition has only become fiercer with Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder with the hybrid option and now with the unexpected arrival of its CNG variants, including its Maruti sibling Grand Vitara, which may soon have a CNG option too. Hyundai will have to play its cards thoughtfully if it wants to remain at the top of the best-seller list.

Image Source