Hyundai Creta seven seater to launch in India in H2 2021; will rival new Mahindra XUV500

- Creta seven-seater to launch in India in second half of 2021

- Will rival the new Mahindra XUV500

It's a well-known fact that Hyundai is working on the Creta seven-seater for quite sometime now. In fact, the SUV has been spotted testing on multiple occasions in Korea. Now, if you are wondering when is the Hyundai Creta seven-seater is expected to launch in India, we can confirm that the SUV will be launched in the country in the latter half of 2021.

In fact, our source reveals that the Creta Seven-seater will go on sale towards the end of next year. Once launched, it will rival the likes of the upcoming second-generation Mahindra XUV500 and the soon-to-be-launched Tata Gravitas.

The seven-seat SUV is expected to be longer than the Creta, and is expected to sit on a longer wheelbase in order to accommodate the extra row of seats. Previous spy shots have revealed that it will feature unique styling at the rear, which is likely to be less polarizing than the Creta. Now, although Hyundai is yet to reveal the name of seven-seater SUV, latest patent fillings suggest that it is expected to be christened Hyundai Alcazar.

As far as mechanicals go, the Hyundai Creta seven-seater is expected to come equipped with a 1.4-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The former would be offered with a seven-speed DCT, while the latter would come mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic. A six-speed manual would be standard across the trims. That said, we aren't sure as to whether Hyundai will offer the Creta seven-seater with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor.

The seven-seater SUV is expected to be priced around Rs one lakh over the Hyundai Creta. And to justify the higher price, Hyundai is expected to load the SUV with even more features than the five-seat version.

Image Source