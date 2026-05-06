Hyundai Creta Select Variants Discontinued, Prices Revised

- Prices increased by up to Rs. 1.20 lakh across select variants
- All versions of SX Tech and SX (O) discontinued
Hyundai India has updated the Creta lineup by discontinuing select variants and revising prices of the remaining trims. With this update, the SUV is now available in a streamlined range, while also witnessing a price adjustment across select variants.
Discontinued Variants
As part of the revision, Hyundai has discontinued the S Petrol and Diesel Manual, E Diesel Manual, S(O) Knight Edition, and all variants of the SX Tech and SX(O). In addition, several special editions have also been removed, including the King Limited 1.5 petrol CVT, King 1.5 Turbo DCT, King Limited 1.5 Turbo DCT, and King Knight Diesel Automatic.
With these changes, the Creta lineup now comprises seven variants: E, EX, EX(O), S(O), SX, SX Premium, and the range-topping King.
The removal of the SX Tech variant has impacted feature accessibility, particularly for ADAS. Buyers will now need to opt for the top-spec King variant to access these features, effectively increasing the entry price for advanced safety tech.
Prices Revised
Alongside the variant rejig, Hyundai has revised prices of select Creta variants. The SUV continues to be priced from Rs. 10.79 lakh, ex-showroom, going up to Rs. 19.87 lakh for the top variants, depending on the configuration.
Variants
Powertrain Configuration
Price Hike
E
Diesel Manual
1,21,900
EX
Petrol Manual
9,900
EX
Diesel Manual
12,900
EX (O)
Petrol Manual
54,900
EX (O)
Petrol Automatic
54,900
EX (O)
Diesel Manual
57,900
EX (O)
Diesel Automatic
57,900
S (O)
Petrol Manual
10,900
S (O)
Petrol CVT
10,900
S (O)
Diesel Manual
13,900
S (O) Knight
Petrol Manual
10,900
S (O) Knight
Diesel Manual
13,900
S (O)
Diesel Automatic
13,900
SX
Petrol Manual
9,100
SX
Petrol Manual Dual Tone
9,600
SX Premium
Petrol Manual
54,900
SX Premium
Petrol Manual Dual Tone
55,886
The Creta Summer Edition, introduced last month, continues to be on sale across multiple variants. Hyundai is also offering benefits of up to Rs. 1.05 lakh on the SUV this month, although these offers vary based on variant, stock availability, and location.