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    Hyundai Creta Select Variants Discontinued, Prices Revised

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    Jay Shah

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    Hyundai Creta Select Variants Discontinued, Prices Revised
    • Prices increased by up to Rs. 1.20 lakh across select variants
    • All versions of SX Tech and SX (O) discontinued

    Hyundai India has updated the Creta lineup by discontinuing select variants and revising prices of the remaining trims. With this update, the SUV is now available in a streamlined range, while also witnessing a price adjustment across select variants.

    Discontinued Variants

    As part of the revision, Hyundai has discontinued the S Petrol and Diesel Manual, E Diesel Manual, S(O) Knight Edition, and all variants of the SX Tech and SX(O). In addition, several special editions have also been removed, including the King Limited 1.5 petrol CVT, King 1.5 Turbo DCT, King Limited 1.5 Turbo DCT, and King Knight Diesel Automatic.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    With these changes, the Creta lineup now comprises seven variants: E, EX, EX(O), S(O), SX, SX Premium, and the range-topping King.

    The removal of the SX Tech variant has impacted feature accessibility, particularly for ADAS. Buyers will now need to opt for the top-spec King variant to access these features, effectively increasing the entry price for advanced safety tech.

    Prices Revised

    Alongside the variant rejig, Hyundai has revised prices of select Creta variants. The SUV continues to be priced from Rs. 10.79 lakh, ex-showroom, going up to Rs. 19.87 lakh for the top variants, depending on the configuration.

    Variants

    Powertrain Configuration

    Price Hike

    E

    Diesel Manual

    1,21,900

    EX

    Petrol Manual

    9,900

    EX

    Diesel Manual

    12,900

    EX (O)

    Petrol Manual

    54,900

    EX (O)

    Petrol Automatic

    54,900

    EX (O)

    Diesel Manual

    57,900

    EX (O)

    Diesel Automatic

    57,900

    S (O)

    Petrol Manual

    10,900

    S (O)

    Petrol CVT

    10,900

    S (O)

    Diesel Manual

    13,900

    S (O) Knight

    Petrol Manual

    10,900

    S (O) Knight

    Diesel Manual

    13,900

    S (O)

    Diesel Automatic

    13,900

    SX

    Petrol Manual

    9,100

    SX

    Petrol Manual Dual Tone

    9,600

    SX Premium

    Petrol Manual

    54,900

    SX Premium

    Petrol Manual Dual Tone

    55,886

    The Creta Summer Edition, introduced last month, continues to be on sale across multiple variants. Hyundai is also offering benefits of up to Rs. 1.05 lakh on the SUV this month, although these offers vary based on variant, stock availability, and location.

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    Hyundai Creta
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