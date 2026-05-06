Hyundai Creta Select Variants Discontinued, Prices Revised

Prices increased by up to Rs. 1.20 lakh across select variants

All versions of SX Tech and SX (O) discontinued

Hyundai India has updated the Creta lineup by discontinuing select variants and revising prices of the remaining trims. With this update, the SUV is now available in a streamlined range, while also witnessing a price adjustment across select variants.

Discontinued Variants

As part of the revision, Hyundai has discontinued the S Petrol and Diesel Manual, E Diesel Manual, S(O) Knight Edition, and all variants of the SX Tech and SX(O). In addition, several special editions have also been removed, including the King Limited 1.5 petrol CVT, King 1.5 Turbo DCT, King Limited 1.5 Turbo DCT, and King Knight Diesel Automatic.

With these changes, the Creta lineup now comprises seven variants: E, EX, EX(O), S(O), SX, SX Premium, and the range-topping King.

The removal of the SX Tech variant has impacted feature accessibility, particularly for ADAS. Buyers will now need to opt for the top-spec King variant to access these features, effectively increasing the entry price for advanced safety tech.

Prices Revised

Alongside the variant rejig, Hyundai has revised prices of select Creta variants. The SUV continues to be priced from Rs. 10.79 lakh, ex-showroom, going up to Rs. 19.87 lakh for the top variants, depending on the configuration.

Variants Powertrain Configuration Price Hike E Diesel Manual 1,21,900 EX Petrol Manual 9,900 EX Diesel Manual 12,900 EX (O) Petrol Manual 54,900 EX (O) Petrol Automatic 54,900 EX (O) Diesel Manual 57,900 EX (O) Diesel Automatic 57,900 S (O) Petrol Manual 10,900 S (O) Petrol CVT 10,900 S (O) Diesel Manual 13,900 S (O) Knight Petrol Manual 10,900 S (O) Knight Diesel Manual 13,900 S (O) Diesel Automatic 13,900 SX Petrol Manual 9,100 SX Petrol Manual Dual Tone 9,600 SX Premium Petrol Manual 54,900 SX Premium Petrol Manual Dual Tone 55,886

The Creta Summer Edition, introduced last month, continues to be on sale across multiple variants. Hyundai is also offering benefits of up to Rs. 1.05 lakh on the SUV this month, although these offers vary based on variant, stock availability, and location.