Hyundai Creta prices revised in India

Range starts from Rs. 11 lakh

Update applicable to select variants

Hyundai India has increased the prices of its most popular SUV, the Creta, with immediate effect. Based on the choice of variant, the model witnesses an upward revision of up to Rs. 13,000.

The price hike for the Creta applies to select variants. The prices remain unchanged for a few variants including E 1.5 petrol MT, S 1.5 diesel MT, SX (O) 1.5 diesel AT, and SX (O) 1.5 diesel AT dual-tone.

The Hyundai Creta is now priced between Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 20.42 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model is available in seven variants, namely E, EX, S, S (O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O). Customers can choose from seven colours, three engine, and four transmission options.