    Hyundai Creta prices revised in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Creta prices revised in India
    • Range starts from Rs. 11 lakh
    • Update applicable to select variants

    Hyundai India has increased the prices of its most popular SUV, the Creta, with immediate effect. Based on the choice of variant, the model witnesses an upward revision of up to Rs. 13,000.

    Right Side View

    The price hike for the Creta applies to select variants. The prices remain unchanged for a few variants including E 1.5 petrol MT, S 1.5 diesel MT, SX (O) 1.5 diesel AT, and SX (O) 1.5 diesel AT dual-tone.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Creta is now priced between Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 20.42 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model is available in seven variants, namely E, EX, S, S (O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O). Customers can choose from seven colours, three engine, and four transmission options.

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
