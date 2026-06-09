Hyundai Creta N Line Prices Revised For Select Variants

Price increase across the brand’s models

Applicable since 1 June

Last month, Hyundai India announced it would hike the prices of its cars starting June 2026. We recently got our hands on the updated prices, and in this article, we will take a closer look at the revision to the Creta N Line range.

The sportier iteration of the Creta, called the N Line, has witnessed an upward of up to Rs. 1,300, the latter of which applies to the N10 MT dual-tone variant. Next up are the N10 MT and N10 DCT dual-tone, both of which have become dearer by Rs. 800 and Rs. 490, respectively.

Notably, the prices of the Creta N Line’s N8 DCT and N10 DCT remain unchanged. This means that the entry-level variant continues to command a price tag of Rs. 17.83 lakh, while the fully loaded variant now tops out at Rs. 20.01 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). For the uninitiated, we have also detailed the revision in prices for the Venue N Line and Creta Electric, and you can read about them on our website.