Hyundai Creta N Line prices in India hiked

Uniform price revision for all variants

Prices now start at Rs. 16.93 lakh

Following its official announcement last month, Hyundai has increased the prices across its model range with effect from 1 January, 2025. In this article, we take a closer look at the revised prices of the Creta N Line.

The Hyundai Creta N Line is available in two variants, namely N8 and N10. Further, there are six colours to choose from, including a new Titan Grey Matte finish. The model has received a price hike of Rs. 11,000, applicable to the complete variant matrix. The sportier iteration of the mid-size SUV is now priced from Rs. 16.93 lakh to Rs. 20.56 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Creta N Line is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that belts out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. This motor is paired with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT automatic transmissions. We have driven this performance-oriented SUV and you can read our review on the website.