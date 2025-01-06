Hyundai Creta N Line prices in India hiked

- Uniform price revision for all variants
- Prices now start at Rs. 16.93 lakh
Following its official announcement last month, Hyundai has increased the prices across its model range with effect from 1 January, 2025. In this article, we take a closer look at the revised prices of the Creta N Line.
The Hyundai Creta N Line is available in two variants, namely N8 and N10. Further, there are six colours to choose from, including a new Titan Grey Matte finish. The model has received a price hike of Rs. 11,000, applicable to the complete variant matrix. The sportier iteration of the mid-size SUV is now priced from Rs. 16.93 lakh to Rs. 20.56 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
The Creta N Line is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that belts out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. This motor is paired with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT automatic transmissions. We have driven this performance-oriented SUV and you can read our review on the website.