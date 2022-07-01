CarWale
    Hyundai Creta interiors updated; gets piano black trims

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Creta interiors updated; gets piano black trims

    - The Hyundai Creta gets piano black trims for the AC vents and steering wheel

    - The centre console also gets a gloss black finish

    Hyundai India has discreetly updated the interiors of the Creta, according to an image that has surfaced on the web. According to the image, the interiors of the Creta now get piano black trims at select spots.

    Hyundai Creta Dashboard

    The Hyundai Creta with the updated interiors has already started arriving at dealerships, hinting that the update will be silently rolled out. The changes include a piano black finish for the steering wheel and the AC vents on the centre console, which replace the grey colour on the said trims. Additionally, the centre console gets a glossy black finish, something that was offered only with the Creta Knight Edition.

    Apart from the aforementioned updates, there are no changes to the Hyundai Creta. The model continues to be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine across a range of transmissions. The company recently unveiled the Creta N Line for the Brazilian market, and we expect this model to be introduced in India in the future.

    Image Source

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6701 Views
    46 Likes

