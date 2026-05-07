Hyundai Creta Gets Variant Rejigged, Heavy Offers Ahead Of Possible Facelift

Heavy discounts for the first time on the Creta

Various variants were discontinued recently

Hyundai could be preparing the Creta for its next update sooner than expected. Select variants of the SUV have now been discontinued, while dealers are offering sizeable discounts on the SUV. Together, these developments suggest Hyundai may be clearing stock ahead of a possible facelift launch.

The biggest clue comes from the revised variant line-up. Hyundai has dropped several versions from the Creta range. With this revision, the Creta line-up has been streamlined to seven variants - E, EX, EX(O), S(O), SX, SX Premium, and the range-topping King. This reduces overlap in the line-up and simplifies the range, something manufacturers usually do before introducing an updated model.

Such variant rationalisation is often one of the first signs of a product refresh. Carmakers typically phase out slower-moving or overlapping trims before bringing in revised versions, making production easier and helping dealers clear older inventory. In Creta’s case, it also appears to be pushing buyers towards newer, higher-margin variants.

The biggest impact of this reshuffle is on feature accessibility. With the SX Tech now discontinued, buyers looking for ADAS will have to move up to the range-topping King variant, making advanced safety tech less accessible than before.

The discounts only strengthen the facelift theory. Hyundai is currently offering benefits of over Rs. 1.2 lakh on the Creta Electric, while ICE versions are seeing dealer-level offers of up to Rs. 70,000 depending on the variant and location. These are among the strongest discounts currently available on the Creta and point towards a clear stock-clearing exercise.

While Hyundai has not confirmed a facelift yet, the timing is hard to ignore. Variant discontinuation, strong discounts, and recent test mule sightings together suggest the company is preparing the ground for an updated Creta.

For buyers, this creates two clear options. Those looking for a better deal can use the current discounts to their advantage, especially on existing stock. But for those willing to wait, the next version of the Creta could arrive with fresher styling, updated features, and a more comprehensive package.