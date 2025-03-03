Hyundai Creta Gets New Variants

Two new variants

Updates for SX (O) and S (O) trims

Last month Hyundai updated the Exter SUV and now it has given updates for its popular Creta SUV. It now gets two new variants in the form of SX Premium and EX (O). In addition, Hyundai has also added new features for the SX (O) and S (O) variants.

SX Premium

This is a new variant and gets features like ventilation for the front seats, powered driver’s seat, Bose eight-speaker sound system and leatherette upholstery. This trim is available with the 1.5 petrol MT, 1.5 petrol CVT and 1.5 diesel MT.

EX (O)

While the SX (O) is a higher-spec variant at the other end of the pricing stack is the EX (O) variant. It’s available across all powertrain combinations that are offered with the Creta and its features comprise a panoramic sunroof and LED reading lamps.

Updates for SX (O) and S (O)

The Creta SX (O) variant now gets a rain sensor, rear wireless charger, and scooped seats. Additionally, the company has introduced Smart Key with motion sensor in S (O) and upwards. Finally, Titan Grey Matte and Starry Night color options are now available across all variants of the Hyundai Creta.

Official statement

Commenting on the introduction of new variants and updates, Tarun Garg, WholeTime Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai Creta has continuously set benchmarks in the SUV segment, becoming a symbol of power, innovation, and customer trust. With the introduction of new variants and updates, we are elevating the driving experience, offering enhanced features, advanced technology, and greater value. These updates reinforce Creta’s leadership while catering to evolving customer needs, ensuring every drive is more connected, comfortable, and exciting.”