CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Creta Gets New Variants

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    35,649 Views
    Hyundai Creta Gets New Variants
    • Two new variants
    • Updates for SX (O) and S (O) trims

    Last month Hyundai updated the Exter SUV and now it has given updates for its popular Creta SUV. It now gets two new variants in the form of SX Premium and EX (O). In addition, Hyundai has also added new features for the SX (O) and S (O) variants.

    SX Premium

    This is a new variant and gets features like ventilation for the front seats, powered driver’s seat, Bose eight-speaker sound system and leatherette upholstery. This trim is available with the 1.5 petrol MT, 1.5 petrol CVT and 1.5 diesel MT.

    EX (O)

    While the SX (O) is a higher-spec variant at the other end of the pricing stack is the EX (O) variant. It’s available across all powertrain combinations that are offered with the Creta and its features comprise a panoramic sunroof and LED reading lamps.

    Updates for SX (O) and S (O)

    The Creta SX (O) variant now gets a rain sensor, rear wireless charger, and scooped seats. Additionally, the company has introduced Smart Key with motion sensor in S (O) and upwards. Finally, Titan Grey Matte and Starry Night color options are now available across all variants of the Hyundai Creta.

    Official statement

    Commenting on the introduction of new variants and updates, Tarun Garg, WholeTime Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai Creta has continuously set benchmarks in the SUV segment, becoming a symbol of power, innovation, and customer trust. With the introduction of new variants and updates, we are elevating the driving experience, offering enhanced features, advanced technology, and greater value. These updates reinforce Creta’s leadership while catering to evolving customer needs, ensuring every drive is more connected, comfortable, and exciting.”

    Variant

    Price

    EX (O) MT

    Rs. 13 lakh

    EX (O) CVT

    Rs. 14.37 lakh 

    EX (O) diesel MT

    Rs. 14.56 lakh 

    EX (O) diesel AT

    Rs. 16.00 lakh 

    SX Premium MT

    Rs. 16.18 lakh 

    SX (O) MT

    Rs. 17.46 lakh

    SX Premium CVT

    Rs. 17.68 lakh

    SX Premium diesel MT

    Rs. 17.76 lakh 

    SX (O) CVT

    Rs. 18.92 lakh 

    SX (O) diesel MT

    Rs. 19.04 lakh 

    SX (O) diesel AT

    Rs. 20 lakh 

    SX (O) DCT

    Rs. 20.18 lakh 

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Golf GTI is Coming to India!
     Next 
    2025 Tata Tiago i-CNG in the Real-world: Now in Pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Volvo XC90
    Volvo XC90
    Rs. 1.03 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Mar
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 62.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Feb
    BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs. 48.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi RS Q8 Performance
    Audi RS Q8 Performance
    Rs. 2.49 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Emeya
    Lotus Emeya
    Rs. 2.34 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Emira
    Lotus Emira
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1 LWB
    BMW iX1 LWB
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.50 CroreEstimated Price

    17th Mar 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Kodiaq
    Skoda New Kodiaq

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.21 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.16 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.77 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.94 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.29 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.74 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.57 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.81 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.20 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.47 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale