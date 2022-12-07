Hyundai Creta facelift scores 5-star in NCAP safety test

- Comes with ADAS

- The tested model was Indonesia-spec

The upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift has scored a full five-star safety rating at ASEAN NCAP. The facelifted version of the Creta is expected to debut in India in early 2023.

The crash car tested was an Indonesia-spec Hyundai Creta that came with dual airbags, a seat belt pre-tensioner, a load limiter, ABS with ESC, and ISOFIX as standard. Side and curtain airbags, and knee airbags come as optional fitment depending on trim level.

The facelifted Creta scored 34.72 points for adult occupant protection, 15.56 points for child occupant protection, 14.08 points for safety assist, and 11.42 points in the motorcyclist safety category. All this combined, it scored 75.78 points in the crash test.

The facelifted Creta comes equipped with ADAS features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist.