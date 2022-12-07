CarWale

    Hyundai Creta facelift scores 5-star in NCAP safety test

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    12,200 Views
    Hyundai Creta facelift scores 5-star in NCAP safety test

    - Comes with ADAS

    - The tested model was Indonesia-spec 

    The upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift has scored a full five-star safety rating at ASEAN NCAP. The facelifted version of the Creta is expected to debut in India in early 2023. 

    The crash car tested was an Indonesia-spec Hyundai Creta that came with dual airbags, a seat belt pre-tensioner, a load limiter, ABS with ESC, and ISOFIX as standard. Side and curtain airbags, and knee airbags come as optional fitment depending on trim level. 

    The facelifted Creta scored 34.72 points for adult occupant protection, 15.56 points for child occupant protection, 14.08 points for safety assist, and 11.42 points in the motorcyclist safety category. All this combined, it scored 75.78 points in the crash test. 

    The facelifted Creta comes equipped with ADAS features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist. 

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Image
    Hyundai Creta Facelift
    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, and Ciaz recalled
     Next 
    Top 3 bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in November 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7700 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW X7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    10th Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7700 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Creta facelift scores 5-star in NCAP safety test