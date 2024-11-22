Hyundai Creta EV to debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Design will be based on the ICE-powered Creta facelift

Will get EV-specific elements inside out

Hyundai’s next big launch for the Indian market will be the Creta EV, and the model is all set to arrive in January next year. Notably, the prices of the Tata Curvv EV- and MG ZS EV-rival will be announced at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.

The new Creta EV will be based on the Creta facelift in the ICE form that was launched in India earlier this year. While it will retain most of the design elements and feature set, it will get EV-specific elements too, including a charging port up front, new aero wheels, and a fresh steering wheel among others.

Key design elements of the 2025 Hyundai Creta EV are likely to include a split headlamp design, refreshed front and rear bumpers, LED light bars at the front and rear, and a blanked-off grille. Inside, the model will boast features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, ADAS suite, dual 10.25-inch screens, and a wireless mobile charger.

Technical specifications of the upcoming Creta EV remain unknown at the moment. It could get a 50-60kWh battery pack with a range of up to 500km on a single full charge. Once launched, it will rival upcoming cars such as the Tata Harrier EV, Maruti eVX, and the Honda Elevate EV.