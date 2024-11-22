CarWale
    Hyundai Creta EV to debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    26,274 Views
    Hyundai Creta EV to debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
    • Design will be based on the ICE-powered Creta facelift
    • Will get EV-specific elements inside out

    Hyundai’s next big launch for the Indian market will be the Creta EV, and the model is all set to arrive in January next year. Notably, the prices of the Tata Curvv EV- and MG ZS EV-rival will be announced at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.

    Hyundai Creta EV Right Rear Three Quarter

    The new Creta EV will be based on the Creta facelift in the ICE form that was launched in India earlier this year. While it will retain most of the design elements and feature set, it will get EV-specific elements too, including a charging port up front, new aero wheels, and a fresh steering wheel among others.

    Key design elements of the 2025 Hyundai Creta EV are likely to include a split headlamp design, refreshed front and rear bumpers, LED light bars at the front and rear, and a blanked-off grille. Inside, the model will boast features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, ADAS suite, dual 10.25-inch screens, and a wireless mobile charger.

    Hyundai Creta EV Steering Wheel

    Technical specifications of the upcoming Creta EV remain unknown at the moment. It could get a 50-60kWh battery pack with a range of up to 500km on a single full charge. Once launched, it will rival upcoming cars such as the Tata Harrier EV, Maruti eVX, and the Honda Elevate EV.

    Hyundai Creta EV Image
    Hyundai Creta EV
    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
