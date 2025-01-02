CarWale
    Hyundai Creta EV teased ahead of launch this month

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Creta EV teased ahead of launch this month
    • To debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo
    • Likely to pack a 60kWh battery pack with a 500km range

    Hyundai has released the first teaser of it's highly anticipated Creta Electric ahead of its launch scheduled to take place on 17 January at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The EV will be based on the latest iteration of the automaker’s ICE-powered mid-size SUV.

    Hyundai Creta EV Front View

    The first teaser image of the new Creta EV reveals an electric car charger mounted on the wall. The second teaser has more details, and enhancing the image reveals a familiar design including twin LED DRLs, LED light bar on the fascia, front charging port, new dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, contrast coloured ORVMs, and vertically stacked headlights. We expect a few more minor changes compared to the Creta ICE such as a blanked-out grille, EV-specific badging and coloured elements all around.

    Inside, the 2025 Hyundai Creta Electric will feature a new three-spoke steering wheel, redesigned centre console, 360-degree camera, HUD, EPB with auto-hold function, rotary dial, twin 10.25-inch screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated seats, and an ADAS suite.

    Hyundai Creta EV Left Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai has remained tight-lipped regarding the specifications of the upcoming electric Creta. That said, the model could be powered by a 60kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor. Powering the front wheels, the EV is expected to return a range of 500km on a single full charge. Once launched, the Creta EV will rival the Maruti e-Vitara, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, and the BYD Atto 3.

    Hyundai Creta Electric Image
    Hyundai Creta Electric
    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
