    Hyundai Creta Electric unveiled: All you need to know

    Desirazu Venkat

    33,029 Views
    Hyundai Creta Electric unveiled: All you need to know
    • Will be offered with two battery pack options
    • India launch on January 17

    Finally revealed

    After months and months of waiting and watching multiple spy shots, it’s finally here. The Hyundai Creta Electric has finally been revealed and here is everything that you need to know about the South Korean automaker’s first ever locally made SUV.

    Powertrain and Range

    The Hyundai Creta Electric will offer two powertrain options. The first is a 42kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 390km and a 51.4kWh battery pack offering a range of 473km. This is on the lines of the existing as well as the future competition. The all-important charging times stand at 58 minutes when plugged into a DC fast charger and four hours when plugged into Hyundai’s 11kWh AC wall box charger. As a part of the deal, you will also get V2L with power sockets both on the inside and outside of the vehicle.

    Hyundai Creta EV Left Rear Three Quarter

    Variant break up

    The Creta Electric will be offered in four variants- Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence. Of this the Executive, Premium and Smart variants get the smaller battery pack while the Long range 51.4kWh battery pack can only be had with the Smart and Excellence variants.

    Design highlights

    Hyundai has picked up all the design cues of the regular Creta for the Creta Electric. Up front, Hyundai has given it a flat face with the charge port under the Hyundai logo. It has also added what it has termed active aero flaps for the face and this is expected to aid in cooling for the battery pack.

    In profile, you can see the 17-inch alloy wheels with low rolling resistance tyres and aerodynamic spats on the wheels. The design of the tail lamps is exactly the same as what you get on the ICE model but with a bumper similar to what you get on the Creta N-Line. It will be offered in 8 single-tone colours of which 5 are metallic and 3 are matte finishes. Of this Ocean blue and atlas white can be had in a dual-tone paint scheme.

    Hyundai Creta Electric Instrument Cluster

    Cabin and features

    It’s a similar story on the inside with much of the cabin being picked up from the ICE model. However, the steering is new as is the drive mode selector which has now been moved to the steering column and is very similar to that what is being offered with the Ioniq 5.

    This being a Hyundai, it is expected to be loaded to the gills with features much like the ICE version in the fully-loaded guise. This list includes LED light package, smartphone enabled digital key, dual digital displays, 360-degree camera, level-2 ADAS, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, connected car technology, ventilated front seats, air purifier, wireless charger and panoramic sunroof.

    Exterior Rear View

    Price announcement

    We expect a pricing of Rs. 22 lakh to Rs 26 lakh and it will be announced at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo on 17 January 2025. The Creta Electric is now a large piece of the puzzle that has been revealed, this puzzle being a new electric SUV D-segment battle. Here the gladiators in the battleground will be the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the Maruti e Vitara which will also be revealed at the upcoming Mobility Show. Future rivals include the Kia Carens EV, Toyota Urban Cruiser EV, Skoda Kushaq-based EV and a Honda Elevate-based EV.

    Hyundai Creta Electric Image
    Hyundai Creta Electric
    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Hyundai Creta Electric Gallery

