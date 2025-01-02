CarWale
    Hyundai Creta Electric to be offered in 4 variants and 10 colours

    Haji Chakralwale

    28,171 Views
    • Will be equipped with two battery pack options
    • Claimed driving range of up to 473km on a single charge

    Hyundai India has unveiled the all-new Creta Electric ahead of the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 price announcement. This Creta-based all-electric SUV will be offered in four variants across 10 colour options.

    Hyundai Creta EV Right Front Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Creta Electric will be available in four variants: Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence. As for the colour options, customers will get a total of 10 exterior paint options, including five monotones, three matte finishes, and two dual-tone schemes.

    Monotones

    Dual-tones

    Matte

    Abyss Black Pearl

    Ocean Blue Metallic with black roof

    Ocean Blue Matte

    Atlas White

    Atlas White with black roof

    Titan Grey Matte

    Fiery Red Pearl

    -

    Robust Emerald Matte

    Starry Night

    -

    -

    Ocean Blue Metallic

    -

    -

    Hyundai Creta EV Left Rear Three Quarter

    Upon its launch, the Creta Electric will compete against the MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400, Mahindra BE 6, and the Mahindra XEV 9e. It is likely to carry a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 20 lakh.

    Hyundai Creta Electric Image
    Hyundai Creta Electric
    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Hyundai Creta Electric Gallery

