Hyundai Creta Electric to be offered in 4 variants and 10 colours

Will be equipped with two battery pack options

Claimed driving range of up to 473km on a single charge

Hyundai India has unveiled the all-new Creta Electric ahead of the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 price announcement. This Creta-based all-electric SUV will be offered in four variants across 10 colour options.

The Hyundai Creta Electric will be available in four variants: Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence. As for the colour options, customers will get a total of 10 exterior paint options, including five monotones, three matte finishes, and two dual-tone schemes.

Monotones Dual-tones Matte Abyss Black Pearl Ocean Blue Metallic with black roof Ocean Blue Matte Atlas White Atlas White with black roof Titan Grey Matte Fiery Red Pearl - Robust Emerald Matte Starry Night - - Ocean Blue Metallic - -

Upon its launch, the Creta Electric will compete against the MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400, Mahindra BE 6, and the Mahindra XEV 9e. It is likely to carry a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 20 lakh.