    Hyundai Creta Electric technical specifications revealed ahead of launch

    Hyundai Creta Electric technical specifications revealed ahead of launch
    • To be offered with two battery pack options
    • Driving range of up to 473km

    Hyundai India has revealed the specifications of the all-new Creta Electric SUV set to launch at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 in the coming weeks. The Creta EV is based on the ICE sibling and carries design similarities to that of the latter.

    The Hyundai Creta Electric will be bundled with two battery pack options – 42kWh and 51.4kWh units. The former gets a claimed driving range of 390km. Meanwhile, the latter being the long-range version can juice up the EV to up to 473km on a single charge.

    Hyundai Creta Electric EV Car Charging Portable Charger

    As for the charging speeds the Creta Electric can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 58 minutes using the fast DC charger. On the other hand, the standard 11kW wall box charger will take four hours to charge the EV from 0 to 100 per cent. Then, on the performance front, the Creta Electric can sprint from a standstill to 100kmph in just 7.9 seconds.

    Hyundai Creta EV Left Front Three Quarter

    Customers will soon be able to book the new Hyundai Creta Electric with four variants and 10 colour options to choose from.

    Hyundai Creta Electric Image
    Hyundai Creta Electric
    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
