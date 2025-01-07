Hyundai Creta Electric safety features revealed

To be launched on 17 January, 2025

Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, and more

Hyundai India is finally bringing the Creta-based electric SUV in the coming weeks. The Creta Electric will be launched in India on 17 January, 2025. Ahead of this, the automaker has revealed the feature list and the safety equipment that will be on offer with the new Creta Electric.

The Hyundai Creta Electric will be offered in four variants, namely, Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence. Coming to the safety features, the all-electric Creta will come bundled with a Level 2 ADAS suite with 19 functions including lane keep assist, forward collision warning, blind spot collision warning, and smart cruise control. Moreover, it will get a 360-degree camera, six airbags, all-four disc brakes, electronic parking brake with auto hold, hill start assist, hill descent control, ESC and VSM, and TPMS.

Mechanically, the Creta Electric will be equipped with two battery pack options – 42kWh and 51.4kWh units. As for the driving range, the SUV will deliver a claimed driving range of up to 473km on a single charge.