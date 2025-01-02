Hyundai Creta Electric revealed ahead of launch

Will arrive with two battery pack options

To be launched in India on 17 January

Hyundai has pulled the covers off the Creta Electric ahead of its launch on 17 January. To be showcased for the first time at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the model will be offered with two battery pack options.

In terms of design, the new Creta Electric gets a blanked-out grille with a charging port, revised front and rear bumpers with tweaked skid plates, blacked-out ORVMs, new 17-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts, active air flaps up front, LED light bars at the front and rear, ‘electric’ badge on the tailgate, and a frunk.

Inside, the 2025 Hyundai Creta Electric will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch screens, ADAS suite, V2L technology, new centre console, rotary dial for drive modes, 360-degee camera, shift-by-wire technology, and a digital key.

The upcoming Creta Electric will be offered with two battery pack options – 51.4kWh and 42kWh units. The range is claimed to stand at 473km and 390km respectively. it can be charged from 10-80 per cent in in 58 minutes with the help of a DC fast charger, while 10-100% can be attained with a wall-mounted 11kW home charger in four hours. Once launched, it will rival the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, and upcoming cars such as the Maruti e-Vitara, Mahindra BE 6, and the Honda Elevate-based EV.