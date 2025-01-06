CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Creta Electric power output revealed ahead of launch

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    23,215 Views
    Hyundai Creta Electric power output revealed ahead of launch
    • Creta EV to be launched on 17 January
    • Will be offered with two battery pack options

    Hyundai has revealed new details of the upcoming Creta Electric ahead of its debut and price reveal scheduled for 17 January at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The company has commenced bookings of its first locally produced EV, details of which are live on our website.

    Hyundai Creta Electric Infotainment System

    The new Creta Electric will be available with two battery pack options – 51.4kWh and 42kWh. The latter will produce 133bhp, while the long-range version will generate 169bhp. Also up for offer will be a battery heater to ensure maximum charging performance and range in cold weather conditions. The larger and smaller battery packs will return a range of 473km and 390km, respectively.

    Hyundai Creta Electric Left Front Three Quarter

    In terms of features, the 2025 Hyundai Creta Electric will boast a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS suite, six airbags, TPMS, BlueLink connectivity, Bose-sourced eight-speaker music system, V2L technology, digital key, shift-by-wire system, and dual 10.25-inch screens.

    Hyundai Creta Electric Image
    Hyundai Creta Electric
    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Creta N Line prices in India hiked
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta Electric interior revealed ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Electric Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.88 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Rs. 3.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th JAN
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 48.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW New X3
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta Electric
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD SeaLion 7
    BYD SeaLion 7

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Creta Electric power output revealed ahead of launch