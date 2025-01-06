Hyundai Creta Electric power output revealed ahead of launch

Creta EV to be launched on 17 January

Will be offered with two battery pack options

Hyundai has revealed new details of the upcoming Creta Electric ahead of its debut and price reveal scheduled for 17 January at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The company has commenced bookings of its first locally produced EV, details of which are live on our website.

The new Creta Electric will be available with two battery pack options – 51.4kWh and 42kWh. The latter will produce 133bhp, while the long-range version will generate 169bhp. Also up for offer will be a battery heater to ensure maximum charging performance and range in cold weather conditions. The larger and smaller battery packs will return a range of 473km and 390km, respectively.

In terms of features, the 2025 Hyundai Creta Electric will boast a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS suite, six airbags, TPMS, BlueLink connectivity, Bose-sourced eight-speaker music system, V2L technology, digital key, shift-by-wire system, and dual 10.25-inch screens.