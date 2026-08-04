Hyundai Creta Electric now gets 60% Buyback Value after 3 Years

Available with two battery packs

600 DC fast chargers by 2030

Hyundai India has introduced an assured buyback programme for the Creta Electric, aiming to address one of the biggest concerns among prospective EV buyers i.e. resale value. Under the new scheme, the company is offering an assured buyback value of 60 per cent for customers who sell their Creta Electric within three years or up to 45,000km, whichever comes first.

This, it seems, is intended to provide buyers with greater confidence while switching to an electric vehicle, especially at a time when long-term ownership costs and resale values remain relatively unknown in the EV space. The Creta Electric is available with two battery pack options – a 42kWh unit with a claimed range of 420km and a larger 51.4kWh battery offering a claimed ARAI-certified range of 510km. It also supports DC fast charging, which Hyundai claims can charge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 39 minutes.

As for the charging infrastructure, Hyundai’s own network currently consists of 183 DC fast chargers across 105 cities. This network is planned to expand to 600 DC fast charging stations by 2030.