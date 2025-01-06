Hyundai Creta Electric interior revealed ahead of launch

Prices to be announced on 17 January

Bookings currently underway for Rs. 25,000

Hyundai India recently commenced bookings for the all-new Creta Electric set to make its market debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The automaker also revealed the design and specifications of the electric SUV. Now, ahead of the price announcement, the interior images of the Creta Electric have been revealed.

The Hyundai Creta Electric is based on the ICE version and it is quite evident in the design as well as the interior. The electric SUV will get the identical dual-screen dashboard layout – a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a similarly sized infotainment screen with EV-specific UI.

Then, the Creta Electric will come loaded with dual-zone climate control, wireless charger, Type-C charging port, ventilated and powered front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

As for the new features and changes, the Creta Electric over the standard ICE version will get a new three-spoke steering wheel, steering-column mounted driver selector lever, revised centre console with a rotary dial, slightly redesigned seat upholstery, one pedal drive mode, and tray table for the rear passengers along with AC vents.

Upon its launch, the Creta Electric will compete against the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3, Mahindra BE 6, and the Mahindra XEV 9e.