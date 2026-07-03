Hyundai Creta Electric Available With BaaS, Entry Price Drops to Rs. 10.99 Lakh

Hyundai India has introduced the Battery-as-a-Service ownership model for the Creta Electric, bringing its entry price down to Rs. 10.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Under the BaaS plan, buyers pay a battery EMI of Rs. 3.9 per kilometre of usage effectively separating the cost of the battery from the upfront price of the vehicle and addressing one of the most cited barriers to EV adoption in India.

The standard Creta Electric range is priced between Rs. 18.03 lakh and Rs. 24.70 lakh, ex-showroom, which means BaaS effectively reduces the entry cost by approximately Rs. 7 lakh. It is worth noting that the per-kilometre battery charge is in addition to the ex-showroom price of the BaaS variant, and Hyundai is yet to release a detailed variant-wise pricing breakdown for the programme.

With this, Hyundai becomes the seventh carmaker to offer BaaS in India joining MG, Citroen, Kia, Maruti, Toyota, and Tata, which have introduced similar ownership structures for their respective EV lineups. Mahindra and Vinfast remain the notable exceptions among major EV players in the country.

Alongside the BaaS announcement, Hyundai has also made two updates to the Creta Electric. An integrated side foot step has been added across the lineup, improving ease of ingress and egress. Additionally, the HC variants of the Creta Electric will now be offered with a 7.4kW AC wallbox charger a step down from the 11kW charger previously standard on these trims but one that better aligns with the home charging infrastructure most buyers have access to.

The Creta Electric itself continues with its existing powertrain options - a 42kWh battery producing 135bhp and a 51.4kWh long-range battery producing 171bhp, with claimed ARAI ranges of 420km and 510km, respectively. The car supports DC fast charging from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 39 minutes and also offers V2L capability.

The Creta Electric goes up against the recently launched Tata Sierra EV, Mahindra BE 6, Maruti e Vitara, and MG ZS EV in the mid-size electric SUV space.