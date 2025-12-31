Hyundai Creta Breaks 2 Lakh Annual Sales Milestone

Available with Petrol, Diesel, and Electric Power

Higher Demand for Petrol-powered Models

Hyundai announced a significant milestone of two lakh sales of the Creta SUV in CY25, which is its highest annual index so far. The Creta also completed 10 years of existence, recording a remarkable CAGR of over 9 per cent between 2016 and 2025. In an official statement, the automaker said that with a market share of over 34 per cent in the mid-size SUV segment, the Hyundai Creta stands way above the rest as a household name across the country.

The Creta range has one of the widest powertrain offerings, including petrol, diesel, turbo petrol, and even an electric. The automaker, in an official interaction with CarWale, said that it was seeing a 60:40 split in demand for petrol versus diesel. Commenting on the milestone, Tarun Garg, managing director and CEO designate, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, 'The Hyundai Creta's journey in India is nothing short of extraordinary, and achieving the highest-ever annual sales of more than two lakh units is a proud and defining moment for all of us at Hyundai. It is also the highest-selling SUV of our country on a cumulative basis from 2020-2025. In fact, over the past 10 years of its journey in India, the Creta's customer base has grown manifold, transforming it from a capable SUV into a trusted companion for every journey. The brand's momentum also reflects in the rise of first-time buyers — from 13 per cent in 2020 to an impressive 32 per cent in 2025. Aspirations of the Creta customers has also evolved over the years, with sunroof-equipped variants contributing more than 70 per cent of the Creta's sales in 2025.'