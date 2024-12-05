CarWale
    Hyundai cars to become expensive by up to Rs. 25,000

    • Price hike to be effective from 1 January, 2025
    • Reasons attributed are increased input and logistic costs

    Hyundai India will not only introduce its Creta-based electric SUV in January but also intends to hike the prices of its entire range. The brand has announced a portfolio-wide price revision by up to Rs. 25,000 effective from 1 January, 2025.

    The reasons attributed to the increment in the price are increased input costs, adverse exchange rate and higher logistics costs.

    Commenting on the announcement, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, our endeavour is always to absorb rising costs to the extent possible, ensuring minimal impact on our customers. However, with the sustained increase in input cost, it has now become imperative to pass on a part of this cost escalation through a minor price adjustment. This price increase will be done across models and the extent of the increase will be up to Rs 25000. The price increase will be effective from January 1, 2025 on all MY25 models.”

