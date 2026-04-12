Hyundai Cars Set to Get Expensive in India Starting May 2026

Revision across the model range

Cost escalations cited for price increase

Multiple OEMs across the board announced a price revision from April 2026, with the quantum of the hike differing on various factors, while the reason behind the hike remained the same. Soon to join this bandwagon will be Korean automobile giant Hyundai.

Hyundai India has officially announced an upward price revision, applicable across its entire range of cars sold in the country. Applicable from May 2026, this hike will see the prices go up by up to one per cent, and will further vary based on the choice of model and variant.

According to the company, the revision in prices is attributed to a combination of various cost escalations. What remains to be seen is if Hyundai makes changes to the prices of its recently launched offerings, some of which include the Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition, Creta Summer Edition, 2026 Verna, and the 2026 Exter. Interestingly, the prices of its popular sub-compact SUV, the Venue, witnessed a hike in January as well as March this year, and this could very well be the third upward revision for the model in the since the beginning of the new calendar year.