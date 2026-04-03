Hyundai Boulder Is Unlike Any Other Hyundai, and It Needs to Come to India

The Hyundai Boulder Concept is not just another design exercise. Hidden beneath its Ford Bronco-inspired exterior, is perhaps the most important detail of all: It is based on Hyundai’s first fully boxed body-on-frame platform. And for us Indians, that instantly raises a bigger question; could Hyundai eventually use that thinking to create a rugged, ladder-frame SUV for markets like India?

Currently, Hyundai India’s SUV strategy is built around monocoque models that prioritise refinement, features, packaging, and broad usability. That approach has worked extremely well. The Creta remains the highest-selling model in its segment, while the Alcazar and the Tucson are for buyers looking for a more premium appeal. But none of these vehicles are true off-road-oriented SUVs.

That leaves Hyundai absent from a part of the market that while smaller in volume, carries significant aspirational and brand-building value. In India, SUVs with strong road presence and a more traditional body-on-frame character still enjoy a unique kind of appeal. They are not always the most practical or efficient choice, but they continue to hold desirability because of what they represent. Think of the Toyota Fortuner or the Land Rover Defender, and you will get a clear picture.

At the moment, the Boulder isn’t part of Hyundai India’s plan, and it would be a stretch to assume that Hyundai is preparing a direct Jeep Wrangler rival overnight. But it does suggest that the company is at least exploring a serious utility-focused architecture for the future. That alone is noteworthy.

If Hyundai ever wants to expand its SUV identity beyond urban crossovers, and into more lifestyle-driven or heavy-duty territory, a concept like the Boulder could be where that journey begins. For now, it remains a global concept, but one that opens up an interesting conversation about a segment which is new to Hyundai – one that the brand can explore in future.