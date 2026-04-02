Hyundai Boulder Concept - Brand’s First Hard-Core Off-Roader

Expected to be launched in 2027

Likely to spawn a global range of models

Hyundai has unveiled the Boulder Concept, its first hard-core off-roader that previews the brand’s ambitions in the rugged SUV space. Revealed as a design and engineering showcase, the concept hints at a potential future production model that could take on established lifestyle off-roaders globally. The Boulder Concept marks a significant shift for Hyundai, a brand that has traditionally focused on monocoque SUVs rather than dedicated off-road machines.

Rugged design and presence

The Boulder Concept adopts a boxy, upright stance that emphasises toughness and capability. Up front, it features a bold grille flanked by vertically stacked LED lighting elements and chunky bumper cladding. Squared-off wheel arches house massive off-road tyres, while the high ground clearance and short overhangs hint at serious trail capability.

From the side, the SUV looks purposeful with thick body cladding, exposed recovery hooks, and roof-mounted accessories. At the rear, the rugged theme continues with a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, upright tail lamps, and a heavy-duty bumper designed to tackle rough terrain.

Adventure-focused interior

Inside, the cabin follows a minimalist yet functional layout suited for outdoor adventures. The dashboard integrates a wide digital heads-up display that covers the width of the windshield and four mini integrated displays on the dashboard. That said, Hyundai has retained chunky physical switches and rotary controls for key off-road functions. Durable materials, exposed grab handles, and modular storage solutions further enhance the SUV’s adventure-ready character.

The concept also showcases configurable seating and multiple utility features designed for outdoor activities. Overall, the interior focuses on practicality, making it suitable for long trail drives and expedition-style use.

Hyundai’s first dedicated off-roader

The Boulder Concept marks Hyundai’s first serious attempt at a purpose-built off-road SUV. Unlike the brand’s existing SUV lineup, which largely relies on monocoque platforms, this concept previews a rugged architecture engineered specifically for demanding terrain.

If it evolves into a production model, the Boulder could form the base for a new family of lifestyle-oriented SUVs aimed at enthusiasts who prioritise off-road capability.

India launch possibilities

While Hyundai has not confirmed production plans yet, the Boulder Concept has already sparked speculation about a potential global rollout. If developed for production, the SUV could eventually make its way to India, especially as demand for lifestyle off-roaders continues to grow.

What lies ahead

The Boulder Concept highlights Hyundai’s intent to expand beyond conventional SUVs and explore the hardcore off-road segment. While details about the powertrain and production timeline remain under wraps, the concept clearly signals that Hyundai is preparing to enter a new territory dominated by dedicated adventure vehicles.