Hyundai begins feasibility study for fuel cell development in India

Hyundai Motor India expands its green mobility portfolio in India. The company is reportedly evaluating the feasibility of bringing Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles for India to strengthen its commitment towards greener mobility eco system.

Speaking on the occasion, S S Kim, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “Progress for Humanity with Zero Emission Mobility is our responsibility and vision to make a long-term positive transformation for our future generations. We have initiated the feasibility study for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle in India and promise to bring The Ultimate Solution with Zero Emission Mobility. Hyundai is a Responsible and Caring brand with cause and has always led the “Zero Emission Mobility” Revolution for a Greener, Cleaner and Brighter future of India. As a Technology and Innovation driven brand, Hyundai is aligned and committed to embark on the journey of India’s future mobility.”

The fuel cell electric vehicles are free from any greenhouse gases emissions as the vehicle filters and purifies the air during its drive. When air filters through FCEV, 99.9 per cent of particulates are purified, resulting in a cleaner environment.