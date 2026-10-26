Hyundai Bayon: What Each Variant Gets

ADAS reserved for the top-spec variant

Wireless connectivity for an affordable price

The Hyundai Bayon has been launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 10-18 lakh, and this new mid-size SUV will gets seven variants in total, four of which get both 6MT and CVT options. Powered by the Creta’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor that churns out 113bhp/144Nm, here is what every variant is equipped with. As this order goes higher, features from preceding models are carried over in the next one, with relevant additions.

HX2 (Base – Rs. 10 lakh)

MT only

Full LED light setup

Single-pod LED projector headlights

16-inch tyres with steel rims

Fabric upholstery

Manual seat height adjustment

4.2-inch instrument cluster

Manual AC

Tilt- and telescopic-adjustable steering

Electric ORVMs

Six standard airbags

ABS with EBD

TPMS

HX3 (Rs. 10.90 lakh)

10.25-inch infotainment

Wireless connectivity

Steering-mounted controls

Rear-view camera

Smart key

Push-button start

HX3+ (Rs. 11.80 lakh)

Roof rails

17-inch tyres with steel rims

Electric sunroof

HX5 (Rs. 12.45 lakh – MT, Rs. 13.85 lakh – CVT)

Optional black accessories (rear spoiler, roof, ORVM) from this variant

Optional interior with black with red accents

OTA updates

Automatic climate control

Automatic headlights

Wireless charging pad

Paddle shifters and drive modes (CVT)

Cruise control

Front-seat ventilation

Rear wiper and washer

HX6 (Rs. 13.57 lakh – MT, Rs. 14.97 lakh – CVT)

17-inch tyres, diamond-cut alloys

Fabric inserts

Leather steering and gear-shift knob

Sliding centre armrest

Panoramic sunroof

Dual-LED projector lights

Ambient and boot lights

Rear wiper and washer

HX8 (Rs. 15.10 lakh – MT, Rs. 16.54 lakh – CVT)

Front and rear parking sensors

Four disc brakes

Height-adjustable front seatbelts

Burglar alarm

360° camera

HX10 (Rs. 16.65 lakh – MT, Rs. 18 lakh – CVT)

Level 2 ADAS

Auto-dimming IRVM

CVT: Safe exit warning, cruise control with stop and go, navigation-based cruise control

Blind-spot monitor

12.3-inch dual-screen cluster

Eight-speaker BOSE audio

Idle stop-and-go

Given that the Bayon spans 4.2 metres long, expect the larger Creta to grow dimensionally. Deliveries for the Bayon have started today.