CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Bayon: What Each Variant Gets

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image
    Dwij Bhandut
    34,080 Views
    Hyundai Bayon: What Each Variant Gets
    • ADAS reserved for the top-spec variant
    • Wireless connectivity for an affordable price

    The Hyundai Bayon has been launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 10-18 lakh, and this new mid-size SUV will gets seven variants in total, four of which get both 6MT and CVT options. Powered by the Creta’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor that churns out 113bhp/144Nm, here is what every variant is equipped with. As this order goes higher, features from preceding models are carried over in the next one, with relevant additions.

    HX2 (Base – Rs. 10 lakh)

    • MT only
    • Full LED light setup
    • Single-pod LED projector headlights
    • 16-inch tyres with steel rims
    • Fabric upholstery
    • Manual seat height adjustment
    • 4.2-inch instrument cluster
    • Manual AC
    • Tilt- and telescopic-adjustable steering
    • Electric ORVMs
    • Six standard airbags
    • ABS with EBD
    • TPMS

    HX3 (Rs. 10.90 lakh)

    • 10.25-inch infotainment
    • Wireless connectivity
    • Steering-mounted controls
    • Rear-view camera
    • Smart key
    • Push-button start

    HX3+ (Rs. 11.80 lakh)

    • Roof rails
    • 17-inch tyres with steel rims
    • Electric sunroof
    Interior Steering Wheel

    HX5 (Rs. 12.45 lakh – MT, Rs. 13.85 lakh – CVT)

    • Optional black accessories (rear spoiler, roof, ORVM) from this variant
    • Optional interior with black with red accents
    • OTA updates
    • Automatic climate control
    • Automatic headlights
    • Wireless charging pad
    • Paddle shifters and drive modes (CVT)
    • Cruise control
    • Front-seat ventilation
    • Rear wiper and washer

    HX6 (Rs. 13.57 lakh – MT, Rs. 14.97 lakh – CVT)

    • 17-inch tyres, diamond-cut alloys
    • Fabric inserts
    • Leather steering and gear-shift knob
    • Sliding centre armrest
    • Panoramic sunroof
    • Dual-LED projector lights
    • Ambient and boot lights
    • Rear wiper and washer

    HX8 (Rs. 15.10 lakh – MT, Rs. 16.54 lakh – CVT)

    • Front and rear parking sensors
    • Four disc brakes
    • Height-adjustable front seatbelts
    • Burglar alarm
    • 360° camera

    HX10 (Rs. 16.65 lakh – MT, Rs. 18 lakh – CVT)

    • Level 2 ADAS
    • Auto-dimming IRVM
    • CVT: Safe exit warning, cruise control with stop and go, navigation-based cruise control
    • Blind-spot monitor
    • 12.3-inch dual-screen cluster
    • Eight-speaker BOSE audio
    • Idle stop-and-go
    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    Given that the Bayon spans 4.2 metres long, expect the larger Creta to grow dimensionally. Deliveries for the Bayon have started today.

    Hyundai Bayon Image
    Hyundai Bayon
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Centre Gives Nod to E100 Use in Flex-fuel Vehicles (FFVs)
     Next 
    Jeep Compass Gets New Affordable Diesel Automatic Variant

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Bayon Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Bayon Detailed Walkaround | Features, Prices, Variants & Detailed
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Bayon Detailed Walkaround | Features, Prices, Variants & Detailed
    By CarWale Team
    98558 Views
    125 Likes
    Hyundai Bayon Revealed | Features, Interior & Engine Options Detailed
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Bayon Revealed | Features, Interior & Engine Options Detailed
    By CarWale Team
    86364 Views
    142 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 7.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric
    Rs. 78.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Nov
    Maserati GranCabrio Folgore EV
    Maserati GranCabrio Folgore EV
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV
    Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV
    Rs. 3.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati Grecale Folgore EV
    Maserati Grecale Folgore EV
    Rs. 1.90 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati MCPura
    Maserati MCPura
    Rs. 4.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GranCabrio
    Maserati GranCabrio
    Rs. 2.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Rs. 2.62 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GT2 Stradale
    Maserati GT2 Stradale
    Rs. 5.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mini Cooper SE Facelift
    Mini Cooper SE Facelift

    Rs. 55.00 - 58.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Denza Z9 GT
    Denza Z9 GT

    Rs. 1.25 - 1.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Denza D9
    Denza D9

    Rs. 85.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift
    Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift

    Rs. 20.00 - 33.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volvo ES90
    Volvo ES90

    Rs. 70.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW M3
    BMW M3

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW M5 Touring
    BMW M5 Touring

    Rs. 2.70 - 3.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Virtus Facelift
    Volkswagen Virtus Facelift

    Rs. 10.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Bayon
    Hyundai Bayon
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    26th Oct
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Bayon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 11.72 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 12.00 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 11.33 Lakh
    PuneRs. 11.89 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 11.99 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.01 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 11.91 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 11.59 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.27 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Bayon Detailed Walkaround | Features, Prices, Variants & Detailed
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Bayon Detailed Walkaround | Features, Prices, Variants & Detailed
    By CarWale Team
    98558 Views
    125 Likes
    Hyundai Bayon Revealed | Features, Interior & Engine Options Detailed
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Bayon Revealed | Features, Interior & Engine Options Detailed
    By CarWale Team
    86364 Views
    142 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Bayon: What Each Variant Gets