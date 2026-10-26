Hyundai Bayon: What Each Variant Gets

- ADAS reserved for the top-spec variant
- Wireless connectivity for an affordable price
The Hyundai Bayon has been launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 10-18 lakh, and this new mid-size SUV will gets seven variants in total, four of which get both 6MT and CVT options. Powered by the Creta’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor that churns out 113bhp/144Nm, here is what every variant is equipped with. As this order goes higher, features from preceding models are carried over in the next one, with relevant additions.
HX2 (Base – Rs. 10 lakh)
- MT only
- Full LED light setup
- Single-pod LED projector headlights
- 16-inch tyres with steel rims
- Fabric upholstery
- Manual seat height adjustment
- 4.2-inch instrument cluster
- Manual AC
- Tilt- and telescopic-adjustable steering
- Electric ORVMs
- Six standard airbags
- ABS with EBD
- TPMS
HX3 (Rs. 10.90 lakh)
- 10.25-inch infotainment
- Wireless connectivity
- Steering-mounted controls
- Rear-view camera
- Smart key
- Push-button start
HX3+ (Rs. 11.80 lakh)
- Roof rails
- 17-inch tyres with steel rims
- Electric sunroof
HX5 (Rs. 12.45 lakh – MT, Rs. 13.85 lakh – CVT)
- Optional black accessories (rear spoiler, roof, ORVM) from this variant
- Optional interior with black with red accents
- OTA updates
- Automatic climate control
- Automatic headlights
- Wireless charging pad
- Paddle shifters and drive modes (CVT)
- Cruise control
- Front-seat ventilation
- Rear wiper and washer
HX6 (Rs. 13.57 lakh – MT, Rs. 14.97 lakh – CVT)
- 17-inch tyres, diamond-cut alloys
- Fabric inserts
- Leather steering and gear-shift knob
- Sliding centre armrest
- Panoramic sunroof
- Dual-LED projector lights
- Ambient and boot lights
- Rear wiper and washer
HX8 (Rs. 15.10 lakh – MT, Rs. 16.54 lakh – CVT)
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Four disc brakes
- Height-adjustable front seatbelts
- Burglar alarm
- 360° camera
HX10 (Rs. 16.65 lakh – MT, Rs. 18 lakh – CVT)
- Level 2 ADAS
- Auto-dimming IRVM
- CVT: Safe exit warning, cruise control with stop and go, navigation-based cruise control
- Blind-spot monitor
- 12.3-inch dual-screen cluster
- Eight-speaker BOSE audio
- Idle stop-and-go
Given that the Bayon spans 4.2 metres long, expect the larger Creta to grow dimensionally. Deliveries for the Bayon have started today.