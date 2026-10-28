Hyundai Bayon: Top Alternatives to Consider

Bayon edges out with ADAS

Loses to competition on powertrain diversity

The Hyundai Bayon, a new mid-size crossover, was launched at Rs. 10-18 lakh. While the base variant slots comfortably between similarly priced Venue and Creta models, the top end, especially the HX10 CVT, faces a change in equation. Here are top alternatives that you can consider, in case you are on a lookout for the perfect individual fit in this crowded space.

Hyundai Creta SX Premium Petrol CVT (Rs. 17.79 Lakh), Creta SX Premium Diesel MT (Rs. 18 Lakh)

Although both the Bayon and this variant of the Creta share the same mechanical setup, and the Bayon has better equipment (Level 2 ADAS), the Creta is a dimensionally larger car. This means a roomier cabin, resulting in an enhanced space quotient (barring the boot). Both the Bayon and the NA Creta are powered by the same 1.5-litre MPi engine that churns out 113bhp/144Nm, paired with a CVT and paddle shifters.

However, the Creta’s diesel powertrain with the same variant flips things around. Not only are diesel engines turbocharged, but the Creta, in addition to a roomier cabin, still gets a diesel powertrain, something that the Bayon lacks. With a 1.5 CRDi engine that churns out 114bhp/250Nm, this is a torquier motor overall.

Kia Seltos HTX TGDi (Rs. 18.02 Lakh), HTX CRDi MT (Rs. 17.54 Lakh)

The Seltos takes things a notch above the Bayon and the Creta, given that a Rs. 18 lakh ex-showroom tag gets you a turbocharged petrol motor. Compared to the 1.5 MPi engine that the aforementioned variants of the Creta and the Bayon get, the 1.5 TGDi motor churns out 153bhp/253Nm. The diesel motor churns out 114bhp/250Nm.

While the Bayon edges out both in terms of equipment, like Level 2 ADAS, projector lights, and 360° cameras, the Seltos is dimensionally larger and powertrain diverse, too.

Tata Sierra Adventure+ L DCT (Rs. 18.29 Lakh)

Although Tata is not at the apex of quality control and service, its offerings are typically generous for the price. The Sierra, for the same reason, becomes a strong contender. With a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 158bhp/255Nm.

The Sierra gets a 622-litre boot as compared to the Bayon’s 505-litre capacity, although the former has the capacity measured up to the roof. It also gets bi-LED projector lights, LED fog lights, and follow-me-home lighting. While the Bayon edges out with a Level 2 ADAS suite, the Sierra has brake fade support, hill-descent control, boss mode, and a powered tailgate.

Tata Curvv Accomplished+ X (Rs. 18.50 Lakh)

This is the only coupe-SUV in this lot (Citroen Basalt X excluded because of its lower price), and it gets a 1.2-litre turbocharged motor that churns out 123bhp/225Nm.

This is also an offering that gives a cut-throat competition to the Bayon, given that it is the only one out of this lot to get Level 2 ADAS and 360° cameras, barring the former.

Skoda Kushaq 1.0 Monte Carlo (Rs. 18.10 Lakh)

As compared to the 1.5 MPi engine with the Bayon, this version of the Kushaq churns out 114bhp/178Nm via a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine.

While it lacks on ADAS across the board, the eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox is a noticeable improvement over its preceding generation. It also gets a rear-seat massage function.

Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 Topline (Rs. 17.17 Lakh)

For more or less a package similar to the Skoda Kushaq, the undercutting Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 is the same in terms of mechanicals (114bhp/178Nm). An eight-speed automatic is also found here.

The Taigun, as compared to its previous generation, has gone for a more aggressive and imposing look.

From these alternatives, the Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, and the Tata Curvv are the only ones that offer multiple powertrain options – petrol, diesel, and electric.