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    Hyundai Bayon to Be Exported From India to 50 Markets Globally

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    Desirazu Venkat
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    Hyundai Bayon to Be Exported From India to 50 Markets Globally
    • Launched in India at Rs. 10 lakh
    • 1.5-litre MPI petrol

    The Hyundai Bayon produced in India will also be exported to over 50 markets around the globe. This includes Gulf nations, Africa, Latin America and countries in the Asia Pacific region. Hyundai currently produces the Venue for global markets in India, and this will be the second vehicle to join this list.

    Exterior Right Side View

    The Bayon is Hyundai’s new mid-SUV that’s been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 10 lakh. It is available across seven trim levels and with one 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine producing 112bhp and 144Nm. This engine can be had with either a six-speed MT or a CVT. The automaker has also officially announced that a CNG-powered Bayon will be launched in India in January 2027.

    Interior Front Right Door Pad

    The next-gen Hyundai Creta is due in the first half of next year, and like its sibling, the Kia Seltos will become bigger, wider and move up a price point. The space vacated by it moving up a notch is the one being taken over by the Bayon in Hyundai’s hierarchy.

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    Hyundai Bayon
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
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    Hyundai Bayon HX3 vs Kia Seltos HTE: What the Extra Rs. 35,000 Gets You
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    Hyundai Bayon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 11.72 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 12.00 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 11.33 Lakh
    PuneRs. 11.89 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 11.99 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.01 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 11.91 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 11.59 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.27 Lakh

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