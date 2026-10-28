Hyundai Bayon to Be Exported From India to 50 Markets Globally

Launched in India at Rs. 10 lakh

1.5-litre MPI petrol

The Hyundai Bayon produced in India will also be exported to over 50 markets around the globe. This includes Gulf nations, Africa, Latin America and countries in the Asia Pacific region. Hyundai currently produces the Venue for global markets in India, and this will be the second vehicle to join this list.

The Bayon is Hyundai’s new mid-SUV that’s been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 10 lakh. It is available across seven trim levels and with one 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine producing 112bhp and 144Nm. This engine can be had with either a six-speed MT or a CVT. The automaker has also officially announced that a CNG-powered Bayon will be launched in India in January 2027.

The next-gen Hyundai Creta is due in the first half of next year, and like its sibling, the Kia Seltos will become bigger, wider and move up a price point. The space vacated by it moving up a notch is the one being taken over by the Bayon in Hyundai’s hierarchy.